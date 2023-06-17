AJGA tourney wraps up at Bellefonte on Friday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Shooting par proved very difficult for some really good junior golfers this week at the Bellefonte Country Club. Only one player was in red figures after 54 holes of the Natural Resource Partners AJGA event as Jackson Ormond won the boys tournament with a score of -2. A couple of local players finished high on the leaderboard as Pikeville’s Cam Roberts was one shot off the lead at number 15 until he took a quadruple bogey which knocked him out of contention. McDermott, Ohio’s Cameron Phillips ended up being in a tie for sixth place with an overall score of +5.

Meadow Tian won the girls tournament with Morehead’s Athena Singh and Paintsville’s Isabell Christy finishing inside the top 8.

Here are the highlights from the final round.

