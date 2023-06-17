Hometown Hero | Response to Eastern Ky. flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - While it has been nearly a year since devasting flooding impacted parts of eastern Kentucky, the difficult times also served as a reminder of how a community can be built far and wide.

Businesses and organizations across the entire Tri-State took the initiative to step in and help the flood victims -- even before the last drop of rain fell.

Jim Galloway, president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio, was one of many people who sought to aid in the situation.

“I had a hard time sleeping, and I came to work today and talked to the employees, like what can we do?” Galloway said.

So, he set up a collection of items for the victims at his business, then delivered them.

During such a critical time, this week’s Hometown Hero is dedicated to all the businesses and organizations that made a difference by donating their time, money, and efforts in helping the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

For the entire story from Andy Chilian, tap on the video link.

