Hometown Hero | Response to Eastern Ky. flooding

Businesses and organizations across the entire Tri-State took the initiative to step in and help Eastern Ky. flood victims -- even before the last drop of rain.
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - While it has been nearly a year since devasting flooding impacted parts of eastern Kentucky, the difficult times also served as a reminder of how a community can be built far and wide.

Businesses and organizations across the entire Tri-State took the initiative to step in and help the flood victims -- even before the last drop of rain fell.

Jim Galloway, president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio, was one of many people who sought to aid in the situation.

“I had a hard time sleeping, and I came to work today and talked to the employees, like what can we do?” Galloway said.

So, he set up a collection of items for the victims at his business, then delivered them.

During such a critical time, this week’s Hometown Hero is dedicated to all the businesses and organizations that made a difference by donating their time, money, and efforts in helping the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

For the entire story from Andy Chilian, tap on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday and continued through much of the night.
Law enforcement negotiation efforts end with deadly fire
Masked mystery man detains suspects
Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects
Local gastroenterologist warns about Ozempic side effects
Local gastroenterologist warns about Ozempic side effects
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run incident
Achraf Assi, also known as Osh, was found not guilty of all charges he faced in a sexual...
Putnam Co. business owner found not guilty of all charges in sexual assault case

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Tri-State response to Eastern Ky. flooding
Hometown Hero | Response to Eastern Ky. flooding
Only one player ended up under par after the 54 hole event.
AJGA tourney wraps up at Bellefonte on Friday
AJGA TOURNEY
The sister of Jaden Sayre says they have faith he will make a full recovery.
Prayer vigil held for teen injured in hit-and-run