Nice weather this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend is here, and the weather looks really nice overall. Dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with comfortably cool mornings, pleasantly warm afternoons, and tolerable humidity. The Juneteenth holiday on Monday continues to be mostly good, though a couple showers may creep in towards the evening hours as humidity increases. Next week’s weather lies on the edge of heat and rain chances. Right now, rain chances are trending down as temperatures trend up.

Saturday morning starts cool with temperatures in the 50s and areas of fog.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday morning. Patchy fog lifts by mid-morning as temperatures rise to around 70 degrees by midday.

Saturday afternoon sees a hazy sunshine as high temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with areas of fog as low temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Father’s Day on Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Juneteenth on Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible late in the day. High temperatures get hotter, rising to the upper 80s.

A couple showers are possible on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry and mostly sunny as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers return Friday with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

