EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 16-year-old boy lost his life Saturday after drowning at Paintsville Lake in West Liberty.

Morgan County Coroner Casey Helton tells WKYT, the teen was from Magoffin County and was swimming with friends near the Lost Creek Boat Ramp.

Multiple agencies from Morgan and Johnson counties responded to the scene, including Grayson Fire Department Dive Team and Wolfe County Search and Rescue Dive Team.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.