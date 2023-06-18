Great weather for Father’s Day

Rain chances creep in for Juneteenth.
Forecast on June 17, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Father’s Day on Sunday will pick up right where Saturday left off as the pleasant stretch of weather continues. By Juneteenth on Monday, humidity increases, and an approaching low pressure system sparks the chance for showers and storms. This system hangs out in the vicinity of the region all week long, but subtle shifts each day are key to determining whether it will be hot and dry or cooler and showery.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with areas of fog as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s.

After patchy morning fog, Father’s Day sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Juneteenth will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially late in the day. High temperatures get hotter, rising to the upper 80s.

A couple showers remain possible on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry and mostly sunny as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

