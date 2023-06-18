Multiple families displaced after fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple families were displaced after a fire ripped through several apartments and businesses in St.Albans, West Virginia.

Firefighters spent hours fighting a fire in the 300 block of Winfield Road in Kanawha County.

Nearly 40 firefighters fought the fire Saturday night.

West Side Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Schilling said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with chest pains, while a few others were treated for heat exhaustion.

“We had heavy fire coming out one of the garage doors. Heavy smoke [came] throughout the whole building,” he said.

Dyeing her hair and hanging out with a friend, Samantha White said she was home when the fire started and quickly rushed across the street as firefighters worked to control the fire.

“It got very tall like the fire was very high,” White said. “It was really scary, and the smoke was billowing over here. It was coming out of my door and my windows.”

On Sunday morning residents were cleaning up broken glass, burnt furniture, and equipment.

White said while there’s still a lot of damage, it could have been worse.

“It’s over here that got the worst, like my picture wall, where they sprayed,” she said.”

White said the Red Cross has been in contact.

Schilling said it’s not clear what caused the fire, but there doesn’t seem to be anything suspicious about it.

