Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Numerous college basketball reports surfaced just after 9 p.m. that WVU head coach Bob Huggins has resigned. Stadium basketball reporter Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news on Twitter. The resignation comes after a Friday night arrest for DUI in Pittsburgh where Huggins blood alcohol content was .210 according to the police report and there were empty beer cans and bottles in his car.

This story will be updated.

