Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Numerous college basketball reports surfaced just after 9 p.m. that WVU head coach Bob Huggins has resigned. Stadium basketball reporter Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news on Twitter. The resignation comes after a Friday night arrest for DUI in Pittsburgh where Huggins blood alcohol content was .210 according to the police report and there were empty beer cans and bottles in his car.

This story will be updated.

