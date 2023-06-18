One injured after shooting

By Matt Lackritz and Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com one person was injured. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

A caller reported to 911 the shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of Raven Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story.

