One injured after shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com one person was injured. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

A caller reported to 911 the shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of Raven Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story.

