One injured after shooting
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com one person was injured. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
A caller reported to 911 the shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of Raven Drive.
The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
This is a developing story.
