19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
Jacques Weldon
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child

Latest News

A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
National Cancer Survivor Month
National Cancer Survivor Month
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Reports: Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing
Alzheimer's Awareness Month
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month