Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

How the VA is paving the way for research and treatment for Alzheimer's.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s estimated that more than 6.7 million people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in the United States – a progressive disease that involves the deterioration of nerve cells in the brain, which in turn affects thoughts, memory, and language.  

The Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to providing care and support to Veterans and their caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

In recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Dr. Catherine Kelso, Deputy Executive Director, VA Office of Geriatrics & Extended Care Veterans Health Administration joined Susan to discuss how the VA is paving the way for research and treatment.

For more information, visit: https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/

