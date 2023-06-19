Cornbread the dog at Sierra’s Haven Animal Rescue
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sierra’s Haven Animal Rescue in Portsmouth, Ohio is helping give furry friends a second chance.
Delanee Lewis, Alaina Gleichauf and M’kenzie McMaster stopped by First Look at Four to introduce us to a special pup named Cornbread.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.