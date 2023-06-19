Crews on scene of stabbing

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a stabbing Monday afternoon in Dunbar, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

They say a man was stabbed in the 600 block of Upper Midway Drive. The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m.

There’s no information about a suspect or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police, fire and EMS crews are on the scene. We also have a crew there working to get more details.

