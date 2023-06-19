Help cats enjoy positive play

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

People who have cats love their instinctive personalities. That’s why one of the top Animal Enrichment Specialists in the nation is encouraging pet parents everywhere to become ‘CATOVOCATES.’ This means engaging in positive, interactive play daily to keep cats physically and mentally stimulated and to strengthen the bond pet parents have with their cuddly kitties.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.