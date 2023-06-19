Help cats enjoy positive play

Alex share new research showing that constructive play is essential for the long-term health of cats.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

People who have cats love their instinctive personalities. That’s why one of the top Animal Enrichment Specialists in the nation is encouraging pet parents everywhere to become ‘CATOVOCATES.’ This means engaging in positive, interactive play daily to keep cats physically and mentally stimulated and to strengthen the bond pet parents have with their cuddly kitties.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
Jacques Weldon
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child

Latest News

Restaurant Week in New Orleans
Restaurant Week in New Orleans
Acne Awareness Month
Acne Awareness Month
Two taken to hospital after crash; Route 119 closed
Members of the Institute Fire Rescue were assisting with the Tour De Coal event on the Coal...
Injured fawn rescued during Tour De Coal event