Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital

Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An incident involving a KRT bus sent one person to the hospital Monday evening in Nitro and closed a roadway there, according to city police.

It was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Avenue,

According to Nitro Police Department officers at the scene, a pedestrian ended up in the road after being spooked by a dog. The KRT bus driver had to swerve to avoid hitting the person. That person was clipped, though, and the bus crashed into a power pole.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with hip and back pain, officers say.

Crews from Appalachian Power were at the scene making repairs. They had to shut power off, and part of Main Avenue was closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
Jacques Weldon
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child

Latest News

Stolen bike replaced in Ironton, Ohio
Stolen bike replaced to child
WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Jun 19
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Jun 19
Stolen bike replaced in Ironton, Ohio
Stolen bike replaced in Ironton, Ohio
Man stabbed in Dunbar
Man stabbed in Dunbar