Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service

Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to celebrate 75 years.

On July 1st, 1948, Governor Earle Clements signed off on an act that established the Kentucky State Police.

“With a stroke of a pen, Kentucky became the 38th state to have a statewide police organization,” Capt. Paul Blanton said.

Within the crowd taking in the agency’s history was its future Cadet Class 103. The largest class in nearly a decade, they received some words of wisdom from past troopers along the way.

“There’s a lot riding on your shoulders and a lot of people who are looking over your shoulders,” said retired Lt. Col. Robert Milligan. “So continue to look forward. Don’t look back.”

While these troopers say their core values haven’t wavered over the past three-quarters of a century, they have seen this agency evolve.

Retired Colonel Linda Mayberry is the highest-ranking female trooper in KSP history. She remembers a time when the makeup of this agency was much different.

“When I joined the KSP troopers, only a few policewomen, most of whom in larger metropolitan police departments, and in the late 1970s Kentucky only had one woman trooper,” said Mayberry.

With 31 active woman troopers and over 400 female civilian personnel now, she welcomes the changes KSP has made and looks forward to what the next 75 years hold.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
Jacques Weldon
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child

Latest News

Hearing loss and safety concerns with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Hearing loss and safety concerns with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
KSP suspects foul play in death investigation
Restaurant Week in New Orleans
Restaurant Week in New Orleans
Acne Awareness Month
Acne Awareness Month
Two taken to hospital after crash; Route 119 closed