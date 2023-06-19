KSP suspects foul play in death investigation

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Martin community of Floyd County.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post was notified on Sunday, June 18 about the death along Arkansas Creek.

According to investigators, Amber Spradlin, 39, of Prestonsburg, had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play.

Spradlin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

