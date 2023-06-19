National Men’s Health Month with Pikeville Medical Center

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - June is Men’s Health Month.

Dr. Ashen Ali with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the ways that men can put their health first.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
Jacques Weldon
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting arrested
3-year-old boy dies after ATV crash
ATV crash kills 3-year-old child

Latest News

One arrested following brief police pursuit
Graf Dental Surgery on First Look at Four
Graf Dental Surgery on First Look at Four
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware