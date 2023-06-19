National Men’s Health Month with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - June is Men’s Health Month.

Dr. Ashen Ali with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the ways that men can put their health first.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.