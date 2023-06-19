One arrested following brief police pursuit

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was arrested on Monday afternoon following a brief chase, according to dispatchers.

The call came in around 2:12 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say the foot chase began near the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington Police arrested one person, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

