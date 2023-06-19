Rain chances continue all week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A low pressure system parked near the region will continue to fuel the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms all week long. Even as the low departs by the weekend, an active weather pattern remains in place. However, precipitation generally follows a “scattered” pattern, meaning there will be plenty of dry hours each day. Meanwhile, temperatures stay below normal during the afternoons, though any cool feel is offset by the higher humidity.

Scattered showers and a few storms pass Monday evening and overnight as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to the upper 70s.

Occasional showers can be expected on Wednesday with lots of cloud cover and high temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered rain and storms continue each day through the weekend. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s each day.

