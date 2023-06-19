Rain chances increase this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The recent pleasant stretch of weather turns unsettled for several days as a low pressure system meanders over the region. This brings numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week ahead and keeps temperatures on the cool side. However, these “cooler” temperatures may not feel as pleasant as the humidity will be higher.

Cloud cover increases Sunday night as low temperatures bottom out near 60 degrees. There may be a bit of fog in spots, but it will not be as prevalent as previous nights due to the cloud cover.

Juneteenth on Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers are expected during the morning hours, primarily out west, while the afternoon sees scattered to more numerous showers and thunderstorms area-wide. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s.

On Tuesday, expect another mostly cloudy sky with occasional showers. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially over central and southern parts of the region. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday with scattered showers. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Friday through Sunday as high temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s.

