Woman found dead in Floyd County

By Jarrod Allen
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed to WYMT that Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg, was found dead in the Arkansas Creek community of Martin on Sunday.

Nelson says his staff is investigating the death, and Spradlin’s body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Kentucky State Police troopers say foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story.

