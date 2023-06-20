AEP line mechanic from our region killed during storm restoration in Texas

AEP
AEP(AEP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An AEP line mechanic from Milton, West Virginia, died Monday during storm restoration work in East Texas, according to a spokesperson with Appalachian Power.

According to the company, he passed away in Marshall, Texas.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues,” the company said in a release.

They say an investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

