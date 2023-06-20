Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio

A new partnership has formed to bring about new opportunities for the area.
A new plant to manufacture lithium batteries is being developed in Ironton, Ohio.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) and Capchem are teaming up to bring a lithium battery plant to the Tri-State.

The plant is set to be built near Purecycle Technologies in Lawrence County.

Bill Dingus, executive director of the LEDC, said they were looking for ways to get into clean energy and saw their opportunity in Capchem.

This our first real engagement into the EV battery into the electric vehicle... its going to more and more become in demand. The electric vehicle is one piece of that. We are now working on putting charging stations here in Lawrence County.

Bill Dingus

Marty Conley, who’s with the Lawrence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said the planned area is the ideal place to build the plant.

We live in a fantastic area for manufacturing, with the river the rail, the interstates. I mean, those are great ingredients to have.

Marty Conley

The plant is said to bring in 60 new jobs for people in the area and slated to be completed by 2025.

