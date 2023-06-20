Collision on Rt. 114 leaves one person dead

The fatal crash on State Rt. 114 in Prestonsburg happened Monday night.
The fatal crash on State Rt. 114 in Prestonsburg happened Monday night.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died after a two-vehicle collision on state Route 114 in Prestonsburg.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say a 25-year-old man Prestonsburg, was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Chrysler van driven by Glenn Tuttle, 69, of Garrett.

The Floyd County Coroner’s office pronounced Tuttle dead at the scene.

According to the KSP news release, the investigation is ongoing and being conducted by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Joshua Scott.

KSP Post 9 personnel assisted Detective Scott at the crash scene.

