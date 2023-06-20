Family calling for justice after woman found dead in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of a woman found dead in Floyd County Sunday are praying for justice.

Kentucky State Police say 39-year-old Amber Spradlin was found dead in at a home along Arkansas Creek in the town of Martin as a result of suspected foul play.

KSP suspects foul play in death investigation

Investigators have not shared many details about the case or said whether they have any suspects.

Around noon Tuesday, family members and friends gathered outside the Floyd County Courthouse to march, chant, and call for justice.

They say their focus is keeping a light on the case until whoever’s responsible is held accountable.

“Once her body is buried, this other stuff is not buried,” Spradlin’s aunt Melissa Samons said. “We’re not going to lay down and let this be covered up. “We’re going to keep on until this person gets what they deserve.”

“Whoever did this, they need to pay,” Gary Samons, Spradlin’s uncle, said.

The family says Spradlin’s body was being sent back from the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort on Tuesday, and funeral arrangements haven’t been set.

A vigil for Spradlin is planned at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the David School in Floyd County.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.