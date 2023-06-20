FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s estimated more than 6 million people over the age of 65 live with Alzheimer’s or dementia. There have been some treatments that help with symptoms, but none has gotten to what’s believed to be the root of the problem -- until now. Prescription Leqembi has been approved by the FDA.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a huge problem and it’s increasing in the number of people who are suffering from this, it’s actually expected to double the number of cases every 20 years,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny at Cabell Huntington Health Department says the estimated cause of Alzheimer’s is a type of plaque that forms around the brain.

“This new class of work seems to actually dissolve that plaque and may actually get at that medical cause,” Kilkenny said. “It is improving function as far as slowing the development of the disease as much as two or three years.”

Those who suffer with Alzheimer’s or take care of someone with the disease know how heartbreaking it can be.

An approved drug shown to slow cognitive decline could be a game changer.

“It’s certainly a big breakthrough in terms of Alzheimer’s,” Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny says it still could be a couple of years before the drug is widely available, and it’s unknown how restrictive health officials will be with it.

