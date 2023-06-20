Keeping your mouth healthy with Simpson Dental

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - How you take care of your teeth and mouth can play a big role in your overall health.

Dr. Christen Simpson with Simpson Dental stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for identifying different oral health problems.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.