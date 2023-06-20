Man celebrate’s West Virginia Day with giant birthday card

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Today is the 160th birtday of West Virginia.

Someone who always celebrates the state on this day is Wayne Worth from Clarksburg.

He sits outside of the Cabell County Courthouse with his giant birthday card to West Virginia... as people drive by and honk.

For 18 years in a row... Wayne has been on the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street waving at drivers celebrating the state he loves.

Wayne told WSAZ he will be at the courthouse until 3 p.m. Tuesday if you want to drive by and give him a honk.

