Man charged after leading law enforcement on chase in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Ashland faces several charges after leading law enforcement on a chase that put their lives and the lives of civilians in danger.

The criminal complaint states that Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a junkyard on Virginia Boulevard in Cannonsburg after a report of a man walking around vehicles in the junkyard. Deputies responded to that location around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. By the time deputies arrived, the man had already fled the scene in his vehicle. That man was later identified as Justin Hartsook, who is 35.

Hartsook led deputies on a chase toward U.S. Route 23 that reached speeds of up to 90 mph. The complaint states that, at one point during the chase, Hartsook purposely collided into a deputy’s cruiser. Catlettsburg Police officers set up spike strips near U.S. Route 23.

When Hartsook’s vehicle hit the spike strips, the complaint alleges that Hartsook tried to run over a Catlettsburg Police officer who then fired their weapon in Hartsook’s direction.

Hartsook proceeded along U.S. Route 23, drove into the Catlettsburg Speedway parking lot and over a guardrail into the neighboring McDonald’s parking lot -- nearly hitting multiple civilians in the process.

Deputies and officers were able to stop Hartsook’s vehicle near the junction of Interstate 64 and take him into custody.

Due to one officer who fired a weapon during the pursuit, both the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Catlettsburg Police Department requested an investigation by Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police sent out a news release on Tuesday morning that reads in part:

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”

Hartsook faces a number of charges that include attempted murder of a police officer, evading police, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. He was placed in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

