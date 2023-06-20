Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday evening in a crash after a law enforcement pursuit in Jefferson, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Green Valley Drive and Flint Ridge Road.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit was initiated by the St. Albans Police Department. Officers say the pursuit went from the west end to the east end of St. Albans.

Dispatchers say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The officer also was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.