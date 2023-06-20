Occasional rain continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the past couple days have shown, it’s all about timing and location with the showers. Despite rain chances staying in the forecast these next few days, more hours are looking dry than not. Then, the weekend is trending better with only a very low chance for rain on Saturday and dry conditions on Sunday. However, showers and storms quickly return to the forecast for the beginning of next week.

Tuesday evening and overnight stay mainly dry outside of spotty rain, focused mainly across Ohio, northern West Virginia, and the West Virginia mountains. Temperatures fall to the low 60s overnight.

Wednesday sees more clouds than sun. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s. Much of the day stays dry outside of an isolated shower or two, before the next push of rain arrives by the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday and Friday look nearly similar: mostly cloudy with occasional showers but dry time as well as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with only an isolated shower or two. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Sunday stays dry and mostly sunny as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms enter the picture again on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

