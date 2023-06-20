One dead in Pike County crash

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Pike County, Kentucky Sunday, June 18, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the crash occurred on State Highway 292 W in the Belfry community.

They said Jacob Walls, 35, of Turkey Creek, was driving a motorcycle when he failed to stop for a red traffic light and crashed into another car.

Troopers said Walls was taken to Tug Valley ARH where he died of his injuries.

There’s no word on the condition of those in the other car.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP suspects foul play in death investigation
Kanawha County Deputies say a suspect ran away from the scene after stabbing a man in his 30s.
Stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect on the run
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Two taken to hospital after crash; Route 119 closed
Person hit by KRT bus in Nitro
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital

Latest News

Tech for kids to prevent the summer slide
Tech for kids to prevent the summer slide
Stop hearing 'are we there yet?'
Stop hearing ‘Are we there yet?’
Queen of Clean | Underarm stains
Queen of Clean | Underarm stains
Addiction Recovery Care | Help for Addiction
Addiction Recovery Care | Help for Addiction