One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Pike County, Kentucky Sunday, June 18, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said the crash occurred on State Highway 292 W in the Belfry community.

They said Jacob Walls, 35, of Turkey Creek, was driving a motorcycle when he failed to stop for a red traffic light and crashed into another car.

Troopers said Walls was taken to Tug Valley ARH where he died of his injuries.

There’s no word on the condition of those in the other car.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Kentucky State Police.

