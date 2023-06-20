Queen of Clean | Underarm stains

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: Quick, natural way to remove sweat stains and underarm stains.

How to:

  • Soak in a solution of:
  1. ½ - Cup of baking soda
  2. 1 Gallon of cold water
  • Soak for 2 hours and then let air dry.
  • For extra help lay white clothes in the sun to dry.
  • The baking soda will lift the stains.
  • Switch to all natural Crystal Deodorant to avoid this issue all together. Buy at drug stores and health stores. In drug stores it is usually on the bottom shelf of the deodorant area. This will eliminate all underarm stains, has no fragrance, and is good for men and woman.
  • Another option is meat tenderizer
  • Wet the stained area and sprinkle with meat tenderizer. Let soak for several hours. Rinse with cool water, work in some baking soda, and launder as usual.

Linda Says: Work smarter, not harder. Allow the spot removers to sit for enough time to remove the stains. Repeat as needed.

