Summer travel tech kit

One thing that people will definitely be packing for vacation: smartphones and tablets!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The sun is shining and school is out, which means the beach, lake, mountains, or somewhere else exotic, is just calling your name!

This summer, 85% of people are expected to travel. Along with those swimsuits and sandals, one thing that you’ll definitely be packing: your smartphones and tablets!

You may want to add a few other gadgets to the suitcase, as well as load some useful apps on your phone.

Tech expert Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor to show viewers some tools and tips for this year’s vacation.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

