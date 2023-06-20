Suspect in custody in early morning shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A suspect is in police custody in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Charleston.

Metro 911 Dispatchers say the call came in just before 2:30 a.m. for a shooting on the 1600 block of McClung Street.

Dispatchers say there is one patient; no word on their condition, and that a suspect is in custody.

WSAZ has a crew heading to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.