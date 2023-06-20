Tech for kids to prevent the summer slide
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
School’s out for the summer. That means fun, sun, and that dreaded summer slide — when kids lose as much as one-fifth of what they learned during the last school year. Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly is here with five top tips, tricks, and child-specific gadgets to help your kids out this summer and beyond.
For more information, visit: Techish.com
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.