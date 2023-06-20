West Virginia celebrates 160th birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice on Tuesday hosted West Virginians from around the area for an event and reception in downtown Charleston at the Culture Center.

It was a historic day for West Virginia that was filled with excitement and lots of activity in commemoration of the state’s 160th birthday.

West Virginia celebrated 160 years of statehood with its annual celebratory event. This year the event featured vocal performances by Emmet Cahill of the Ireland Celtic Thunder who spoke beforehand about West Virginia and its comparison to his home country of Ireland.

“Every time I come to West Virginia it reminds me of home because you have such beautiful scenery, you have wonderful hospitality, you have amazing people ... " Cahill said.

Recipients of the Golden Horseshoe were also recognized at the event for their West Virginia knowledge, and the first lady said she could not be more proud of their accomplishments.

“I want them to be proud of themselves, you know, be proud of who you are,” Cathy Justice said. “The sky is the limit, and you shouldn’t be inhibited by anything that’s going on ... Just know that you can do anything and go as far as you want to in life or do anything.”

It would not be a West Virginia event without a rendition of “Country Roads” and the audience singing “Happy Birthday” to West Virginia.

The governor said that there is no better time to be a West Virginian.

“The people of this great state have an inner pride, they have been beat down too much in everything,” he said. “But really and truly, now is our time and I am really happy for all.”

It was a birthday party that brought the whole community together.

“I wanna tell all West Virginians that they should be terribly proud of themselves, they are the very best, I mean that’s all there is to it,” Governor Justice said. “We are absolutely on top of the word right now. We are finally on top of the wave, now let’s ride the wave and continue to do great stuff.”

