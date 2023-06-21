Body found in Ohio River identified as missing teen

Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia
Body found in Ohio River in Ceredo, West Virginia(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators say a body found in the Ohio River in late April has been identified as a missing teen from Lawrence County, Ohio.

The 15-year-old boy’s body was found April 27 near the confluence of Twelve Pole Creek in the Ceredo area of West Virginia.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was reported missing April 18.

After an autopsy by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that no foul play was suspected.

For previous coverage:

Body found in Ohio River

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Person hit by KRT bus in Nitro
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Five unqiue baby shower gifts
Five unqiue baby shower gifts