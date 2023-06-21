Charleston Sports Complex progresses as City Council votes on a new joint committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston City Council is expected to vote on a joint development entity for a new sports complex downtown that would take up over three floors of the Town Center parking garage.

The vote is a step that could help move the process along for the sports complex that was initially announced in August. It’s a step that Mayor Amy Goodwin says for a project of this magnitude is necessary for the process.

“This public entity, this board is going to be there to make sure that we are open, we are transparent, and the conversations we have moving forward are there for the public to view and to listen and to participate,” Mayor Goodwin said.

The board that is being proposed will consist of five total members, two of which are appointed by the city, two appointed by the county, and one joint member that both the city and county agree on, Mayor Goodwin said.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the $80 million dollar or more project is a way to help boost and grow community engagement

“This is something that will not only benefit our children, they can go, they can play there, they can have tournaments there, have games there,” Salango said. “This is also going to help our businesses. This is a way to bring in outside money into Charleston, into Kanawha County and have a significant economic impact.”

Mayor Goodwin says the new facility and new improvement is something that should have happened a decade ago and that it is long overdue.

“We’ve missed our piece of the pie for way too long in the sports tourism,” Mayor Goodwin said.

