Community pool open for the season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This year marks the 70th anniversary of the A.D. Lewis Community pool being open, and it opened Wednesday on the first official day of summer.

The pool was closed two years ago due to the pandemic.

Head lifeguard Mekhi Barlow said it opened up again last year to give kids a safe place to enjoy the sun.

It’s a great place for these kids to get away from sitting at home where they can be active and they can be social.

Barlow said this is a great and healthy option for kids to be out and about during the summer.

Sometimes these kids don’t have the best home life, so great place to get out and get social is always welcome.

The pool will be open until mid-August from 1 to 6 p.m.

