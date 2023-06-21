Community pool open for the season

The first day of summer brings the first day of diving into the pool
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the A.D. Lewis Community pool being open, and it opened Wednesday on the first official day of summer.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This year marks the 70th anniversary of the A.D. Lewis Community pool being open, and it opened Wednesday on the first official day of summer.

The pool was closed two years ago due to the pandemic.

Head lifeguard Mekhi Barlow said it opened up again last year to give kids a safe place to enjoy the sun.

It’s a great place for these kids to get away from sitting at home where they can be active and they can be social.

Mekhi Barlow

Barlow said this is a great and healthy option for kids to be out and about during the summer.

Sometimes these kids don’t have the best home life, so great place to get out and get social is always welcome.

Barlow

The pool will be open until mid-August from 1 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Person hit by KRT bus in Nitro
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Charleston Sports Complex progressing
Charleston Sports Complex progresses as City Council votes on a new joint committee
Charleston Sports Complex progressing
Charleston Sports Complex progressing