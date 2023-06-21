Unsettled pattern continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While much of Wednesday was spent dry, showers invaded southern and eastern parts of the region late in the day. The rain becomes a bit more widespread on Thursday and Friday as the low pressure system responsible for the active weather moves closer towards the area. The weekend is still looking mostly decent in between systems, as another arrives for the start of next week with renewed shower and storm chances.

Wednesday evening sees light rain focused mainly across central and eastern parts of the viewing area. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Expect spotty showers Wednesday night with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Thursday starts with spotty rain, but showers become more common during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures top out in the mid 70s.

Friday sees scattered showers and storms with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with just an isolated rain chance. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Sunday stays dry and turns much warmer as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures generally in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.