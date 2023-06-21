‘If there’s ever two boys who will recover, it’ll be them two’: Preacher, football coach reflects on athletes injured in accident

Two football players from Tolsia High School are recovering after a dirt bike accident, prompting the community to come together to help in their recovery.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tolsia High School football field, home of the Rebels, has been feeling a little empty this week.

That’s after two of their players: incoming freshman Bradyn Weaver and rising sophomore Dylan Stroud crashed into one another in a head-on dirt bike collision Sunday.

One of the first to the scene was the boys’ football coach, David Thompson, who said he was in the middle of preaching at his church in Louisa, Kentucky, when he heard about the accident, with his prayers immediately turning to the boys.

“I’ve known both of them just about their whole lives to you just two wonderful boys, great athletes,” he said Tuesday.

“I left church and then went over to the accident, we live in such a rural community that the kids here are really like your kids, and we spend so much time together. And every day at the end of practice, we tell each other, we love each other. And we really mean it, and it’s so tough to see this, even boys hurt like that and, you know, it just breaks your heart. Even if they weren’t football players, you know, they’re still kids and to see them go through that is tough.”

The boys had been wearing helmets and all other safety gear at the time of the accident.

Bradyn suffered fractured eyelids, a broken nose, broken jaw and a concussion

Dylan ended up at the University of Kentucky with a broken leg and arm.

However, as of Tuesday evening, both boys are making progress and had been discharged.

“It’s miraculous. If a person had seen them after the accident they’d say ‘I don’t know how either one of them was alive,” Thompson said. “It’s just amazing to me to see how well they have really recovered and how determined they are. I mean, if you’d see next and then you’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, it was just horrible,’ I’m surprised they’re not dead.”

Thompson said the boys have already asked him about getting back on to the field.

“If there’s ever two boys that will ever recover and ever play it’ll be them two. They’re just very determined young men there,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP suspects foul play in death investigation
Kanawha County Deputies say a suspect ran away from the scene after stabbing a man in his 30s.
Stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect on the run
Person hit by KRT bus in Nitro
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital
Apartments damaged in fire.
Multiple families displaced after fire
Two taken to hospital after crash; Route 119 closed

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Jun 20
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Jun 20
Officer, motorcyclist hurt in chase
Officer, motorcyclist hurt in chase
Family calls for justice after woman found dead in Floyd County
Family calls for justice after woman found dead in Floyd County
Tolsia High School football players recovering after dirt bike accident
Tolsia High School football players recovering after dirt bike accident