Items taken from fire station recovered at church in Lincoln County

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. 6/21/2023

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Items the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says were stolen from a volunteer fire station on Sunday, June 18, have been located at a church in Lincoln County.

According to the Tornado Volunteer Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, the items were recovered on Wednesday at a church in Lincoln County and were sent to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for fingerprinting.

On Sunday, June 18, a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy took a report for a larceny at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department located in the 7800 block of Coal River Road in Tornado. (WSAZ)

Earlier Wednesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of a man accused of taking a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S, 6 port radio charging stand, and a Motorola HT 1250 handheld radio from the fire station.

The sheriff’s office reports the man has been identified.

Currently, deputies are finishing up the investigation and charges are expected to be filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court soon, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a volunteer fire department on Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say the theft happened at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department located in the 7800 block of Coal River Road in Tornado.

According to investigators, firefighters mistakenly left one of the garage bay doors open while away from the station on service call.

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the fire station and taking a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S, 6 port radio charging stand, and a Motorola HT 1250 handheld radio, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

