One killed in crash between motorcycle and car

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the Sciotoville area of Scioto County Saturday, June 17.

The Portsmouth Police Department said in a press release that Jason Russell, 42, of Portsmouth, was driving a motorcycle along Bonser Avenue when he hit a car turning onto Bonser Avenue from Endicott.

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the car.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the crash remains under investigation at this time and the results, including the coroner’s report, will be sent to the Scioto County Prosecutors Office.

