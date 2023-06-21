Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates

A group of inmates at the Waiawa Correctional Facility in Hawaii received their culinary certificates. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Eight inmates at a correctional facility in Hawaii have received their culinary certificates.

KHNL reports that the group of inmates attended six months of classes offered at the Waiawa Correctional Facility by Kapiolani Community College.

And the group celebrated the occasion with a banquet.

“This program helped me a lot in professionalism and being able to have a future,” said inmate Gabriel Apilando.

It’s the facility’s first culinary program in at least 20 years.

Officials said the classes are important to teach skills as inmates prepare for work furlough, parole and being released back into the community.

“The culinary program taught me that anything is possible as long as I put my mind to it,” said inmate Antonio Belen. “I have the tenacity to move forward in my life.”

Kapiolani Community College also has a culinary program at the women’s correctional center which has been running for more than 10 years.

