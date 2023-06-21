Theft at volunteer fire department caught on camera

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a volunteer fire department on Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say the theft happened at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department located in the 7800 block of Coal River Road in Tornado.

According to investigators, firefighters mistakenly left one of the garage bay doors open while away from the station on service call.

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the fire station and taking a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S, 6 port radio charging stand, and a Motorola HT 1250 handheld radio, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

