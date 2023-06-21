Theft at volunteer fire department caught on camera

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a volunteer fire department on Sunday, June 18.

Deputies say the theft happened at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department located in the 7800 block of Coal River Road in Tornado.

According to investigators, firefighters mistakenly left one of the garage bay doors open while away from the station on service call.

A man was caught on surveillance video entering the fire station and taking a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S, 6 port radio charging stand, and a Motorola HT 1250 handheld radio, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
Person hit by KRT bus in Nitro
Incident involving city bus sends person to the hospital
Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation following an officer-involved shooting in...
Kentucky State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Kanawha County Deputies say a suspect ran away from the scene after stabbing a man in his 30s.
Stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect on the run

Latest News

Surveillance video captured the man inside the station and deputies are seeking any information...
Theft at Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, June 21st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
World War II pilot's ashes scattered from plane
World War II pilot's ashes scattered from plane
Tolsia High School football players recovering after dirt bike accident
‘If there’s ever two boys who will recover, it’ll be them two’: Preacher, football coach reflects on athletes injured in accident