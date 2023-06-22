Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts

(KSLA) — An Appalachian Power lineman who was in the ArkLaTex in response to storm recovery efforts has died.

The worker from Milton, West Virginia, passed away Monday, June 19, in Marshall, Texas, the utility company confirmed Tuesday, June 20. He was in east Texas to assist with storm restoration work.

Family members have identified the man as Cory Foster. Those who wish to express condolences to the family can send cards to 152 Long Branch Rd., Branchland, WV 25506.

Cory Foster, a lineman from West Virginia, was found dead in Marshall, Texas while in town working to restore power after severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Family)

“The investigation is ongoing,” AEP spokeswoman Karen E. Wissing said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues.”

The line mechanic worked for Appalachian Power, a subsidiary of AEP. He was one of thousands of workers AEP/SWEPCO has called in to assist with efforts to restore electrical service to tens of thousands of its customers in the wake of storms Thursday and Friday, June 15-16.

The general manager of Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative expressed his condolences to the man’s family on Facebook Tuesday night.

“I cannot let the evening end without expressing my condolences for the young lineman who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our community, a town he may have never even heard of until he received the call to respond. As we continue on in our restoration efforts, our prayers are with his family, his colleagues, and the AEP/SWEPCO crews he was working with to restore power in East Texas. It is a humbling reminder of the heroic efforts linemen make on a daily basis,” said Austin Haynes.

