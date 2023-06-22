Camp counselor arrested for sexual abuse of juvenile

Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse,...
Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree.(Kentucky State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An 18-year-old working as a camp counselor has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say they responded to Camp Robert Webb in Carter County, Kentucky on June 21 around 12:00 p.m. following a complaint of sexual abuse.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with a juvenile victim and then with the man accused of the crime, Mason Rodgers, 18.

According to KSP, Rodgers was employed as a camp counselor but is no longer an employee.

Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Surveillance video captured the man inside the station and deputies are seeking any information...
Items taken from fire station recovered at church in Lincoln County
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
One killed in crash between motorcycle and car

Latest News

'Inspire Sleep' therapy for obstructive sleep apnea
‘Inspire Sleep’ therapy offered at Charleston Area Medical Center
Importance of CPR and AEDs
Importance of CPR and AEDs
Addiction Recovery Care | Karen's Place Maternity Center
Addiction Recovery Care | Karen’s Place Maternity Center
Blevins Pro Wash
Blevins Pro Wash