Camp counselor arrested for sexual abuse of juvenile

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An 18-year-old working as a camp counselor has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say they responded to Camp Robert Webb in Carter County, Kentucky on June 21 around 12:00 p.m. following a complaint of sexual abuse.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with a juvenile victim and then with the man accused of the crime, Mason Rodgers, 18.

According to KSP, Rodgers was employed as a camp counselor but is no longer an employee.

Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.