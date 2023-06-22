Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously

Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many from a Floyd County community gathered Wednesday night to remember a woman who was taken too soon.

Kentucky State Police say they suspect foul play after they found Amber Spradlin’s body in a home in Martin. They made the grim discovery Sunday.

Loved ones united Wednesday at the David School in Floyd County to honor the memory of Spradlin, who was only 39 years old.

Just as community members demanded justice during a gathering Tuesday night outside the Floyd County Courthouse, they continue to keep Spradlin’s name and case out there until whoever is responsible is held accountable.

Among those who gathered Wednesday night were an aunt and uncle who said Spradlin loved to travel, adored animals and was always willing to help others.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

WSAZ Wednesday Night Forecast - Jun 21
Andy's Wednesday Night Forecast - Jun 21
Owner of The Dairy Winkle said they're getting closer to reopening
Kanawha County restaurant inching closer to reopening
Fire displaces assisted living facility residents
Fire displaces assisted living facility residents
Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash
Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash