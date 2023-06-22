Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash

Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash
Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash(Boyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Windy conditions led to a tractor-trailer rollover crash Wednesday evening near the Flying J truck stop in the Cannonsburg area, Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies say.

It happened on state Route 180 near the junction of Interstate 64. No one was hurt.

The incident was reported after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say the truck was hauling pet food.

That part of Route 180 headed toward Louisa was closed for the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

Fire displaces assisted living facility residents
Fire displaces assisted living facility residents
Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Charleston Sports Complex progressing
Charleston Sports Complex progresses as City Council approves new joint committee