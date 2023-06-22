Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Windy conditions led to a tractor-trailer rollover crash Wednesday evening near the Flying J truck stop in the Cannonsburg area, Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies say.

It happened on state Route 180 near the junction of Interstate 64. No one was hurt.

The incident was reported after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say the truck was hauling pet food.

That part of Route 180 headed toward Louisa was closed for the cleanup and investigation.

